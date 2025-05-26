Here’s What Diddy’s Memorial Day Behind Bars Looks Like

An executive assistant at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) has revealed what disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Memorial Day will look like behind bars.

Speaking to People magazine, the executive assistant explained that Combs and other inmates will be offered several activities like games and sports to take part in on Monday.

“Spades card games, dominoes, 3-on-3 basketball tournament and soccer tournament,” the executive assistant shared.

Diddy and other inmates will be offered activities like card games and basketball. John Lamparski/WireImage

A prison menu obtained by the outlet further discloses that Combs will be eating a standard, rotating Monday meal. The producer will start his day with cereal, breakfast cake, skim milk, and fruit. For lunch, he’ll have a choice of BBQ chicken, kidney beans, macaroni and cheese, vegetables, whole wheat bread, fruit, dessert, and a beverage.

His dinner options will also consist of chicken, tofu, rice, pinto beans, canned corn, whole wheat bread, and another drink.

Combs is currently on trial for charges pertaining to sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty and has denied all of the allegations against him.

Combs’ trial is expected to last until July. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Since his arrest in September last year, the Bad Boy Records founder has been incarcerated in Brooklyn’s MDC which is notorious for its borderline hellish living conditions.

The facility has repeatedly been scrutinized by lawyers and judges over the years for its understaffing, outbreaks of violence, and string of suicides and deaths.

Combs’ own lawyers even acknowledged the facility’s pointed issues in a motion for bail filed back in September, which was later denied, highlighting that “several courts in this District have recognized that the conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center are not fit for pre-trial detention.”

Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura (L), kicked off witness testimonies in Combs’ trial two weeks ago. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“Just earlier this summer, an inmate was murdered,” they added. “At least four inmates have died by suicide there in the past three years.”

One of Combs’ attorneys, Marc Agnifilo, also told reporters outside a Manhattan federal courthouse in Oct. 2024 that adjusting to the prison’s food was “probably the roughest part” of Combs’ earlier weeks behind bars.

Jurors have so far heard from several of Combs’ former employees and close confidants since the start of his trial a few weeks ago, including his ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura and previous assistant George Kaplan.

The trial is slated to last for several more weeks, with Judge Arun Subramanian expecting it to likely conclude before July. If convicted on all counts, Combs faces a potential life sentence.