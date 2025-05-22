Kid Cudi Reveals Shocking Lengths Diddy Went to Scare Him

Rapper Kid Cudi took the stand in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial on Thursday, during which he told the court that Combs went to extreme lengths to scare him when the rapper started dating Combs’ ex Cassie Ventura.

Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, told the court that he and Ventura met in 2008 before they briefly dated in 2011. When Combs caught wind of the relationship, he allegedly broke into Mescudi’s house and “messed with my dog,” before ultimately having his Porsche set ablaze with a “Molotov cocktail,” he testified, according to CNN.

Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, testified that he and Cassie Ventura met in 2008 before they briefly dated in 2011, at which point Diddy made several threatening moves aimed at him. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Combs is standing trial for sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges, and his relationship with 11-year relationship with Ventura has taken center stage, as she accuses him of repeatedly assaulting her and forcing her into his “freak-off” sex performances, and using videos of the performances as blackmail. Combs faces life in prison if convicted and has denied all charges.

Mescudi gave the court several examples of instances where Combs used his staff and resources for his intimidation tactics. Mescudi said that in December 2011, he found out that he had broken into his house while he was away, per NBC News, and called Combs to confront him about it. “He said, ‘What’s up?’ and I said, ‘Motherf-----, are you in my house?’ He said, ‘I am here waiting for you,’” Mescudi testified of the phone call. At first, he wanted to “fight” Combs, but then thought better of it.

Mescudi claimed Diddy broke into his house, “messed with his dog,” and had his car Molotov’d. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

“I wanted to confront him. I wanted to fight him,” the “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper said, but recalled thinking, “I don’t know who he has with him. I don’t know what his intentions are.”

He filed a police report instead. When he returned home, Mescudi claimed he discovered that Combs didn’t leave things how he found them. His security cameras had been moved, and gifts he’d bought for his family were opened and left on the kitchen counter, he said. Most distressing, the rapper testified, was that his dog had been locked in a bathroom.

Mescudi said he spent the holidays with Ventura and her family in Connecticut, during which time Combs reached out to him several times by text.

“I guess he was in the dark about things and wanted to talk, but at that point, post-break-in, I didn’t want to talk,” he said. “You broke into my house, you messed with my dog, I don’t want to talk to you.” Combs was relentless, however, Mescudi claimed, and weeks later his Porsche exploded in his driveway.

Ventura first publicly alleged that Combs was behind the explosion in her 2023 lawsuit against the disgraced mogul. Mescudi’s spokesperson later confirmed the incident to The New York Times.

“It looks like the top of my Porsche was cut open, and that’s where the Molotov cocktail was put in,” Mescudi told jurors as they viewed photos of his “burnt up” vehicle. Combs’ defense said the DNA taken from the car after the fire was a woman’s.

“He had been wanting to talk to me, so after the fire, I was like, this is getting out of hand, I need to talk to him.” When he arrived to meetup at a Los Angeles hotel meeting room to talk with Combs, Mescudi said the rapper “was standing there, staring out the window with his hands behind his back, like a Marvel supervillain.”

He explained to Combs that he believed Ventura’s relationship with him was over before he started dating her, which seemed to put things to rest, he said. “We discussed pretty much the whole story about how me and Cassie first started to date to what it was to how it ended.”

Mescudi said he and Ventura abruptly “just stopped talking” even though they’d previously talked everyday for over a year. He told the court he felt “played” by her when the relationship ended.

Reports from inside the courtroom say Combs was not “showing much emotion” during Mescudi’s testimony. He wore a cream-colored shirt and khaki pants.