Diddy’s Music Streams Spike After Sex Trafficking Arrest and Indictment
RECORD SCRATCH
Following Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, listeners reportedly flocked to listen to the Bad Boy mogul’s music on streaming platforms. The Associated Press reported that Luminate, an entertainment industry data company, says streams of Diddy’s music increased 18.3 percent “in on-demand streams during the week of his arrest compared to the prior week.” However, Diddy is far from being the only artist who has seen his streaming number rise following controvery. After the premier of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly docuseries aired in 2019, Billboard reported that R. Kelly’s music streams jumped 116%. Currently, Diddy gets over 9.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Music aside, Diddy has pled not guilty to all charges and has been denied bail. Last week, he was placed on routine suicide watch and was described by his lawyer Marc Agnifilo as “strong, healthy, confident and focused on his defense.” According to Newsweek, if found guilty on all charges, Diddy faces a minimum of 15 years or possibly life in prison.