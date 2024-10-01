Diddy’s New Lawyer Also Reps Another High Profile Client
YOU’VE GOT THE JOB
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ new lawyer is looking to get the disgraced music mogul out on bond. Business Insider reports that Diddy has added Alexandra Shapiro, a famed appellate lawyer, to his roster of legal helpers. The outlet also says that Shapiro represents Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto CEO who was sentenced to 25 years behind bars for fraud. Coincidentally, the rapper and Bankman-Fried are roomies at the infamous Brooklyn jail they currently call home. Diddy, who faces sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges, previously sought bail twice before and offered to cough up $50 million to pay for his release. Judges turned him down, fearing he would flee or interact with witnesses. Diddy aside, Shapiro has a decades-long career working on high-profile cases. She even worked as a clerk for legendary Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, according to a biography on her firm’s website.