CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Diego Maradona’s Medical Team Set to Face Homicide Charges

    RED CARD

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    David Moir/Reuters

    Medical professionals who treated soccer star Diego Maradona are set to stand trial for homicide. Eight doctors, nurses, and a psychologist who treated the Argentine national hero before his death in November 2020 have been accused of committing “omissions” that ultimately led to his demise. Maradona had surgery to treat a subdural hematoma a few weeks before he died of cardiac arrest. Last year, a medical team tasked with scrutinizing the death concluded that Maradona’s caregivers acted in an “inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner.” If convicted, each of the accused medical professionals could face a sentence of between eight and 25 years in prison.

    Read it at Sky News