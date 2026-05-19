Diehard MAGA Supporter Rages at Trump’s ‘Betrayal’

A nailed-on MAGA supporter has been left devastated because she feels so betrayed by President Donald Trump.

Emily Jashinsky was fielding calls on The Megyn Kelly Wrap-Up Show on Monday when a Long Island Republican named Janet called in to speak about feeling “abandoned” by Trump.

“I’m 68. My husband’s 69,” she began. “We’re never going to stop working. He’s a contract electrician. We built our house. We’re going to have to move out of Dix Hills because the taxes are $16,000. I don’t want to quit working because Medicare is too much money, so I get benefits where I work.”

Trump's economy isn't going how he said it would. Alex Wong/Getty Images

She said that Trump “needs to help” voters and supporters who “stood up for him when it wasn’t popular to still stand up for him.”

The Huffington Post reported that she also said Trump’s war in Iran was making her concerned that her son “could be drafted.”

“I don’t want my children or my friend’s children dying in a war that has nothing to do with us,” she said.

“I don’t want to give up on him,” she said of Trump. “I think he’s the best thing that ever happened to America, but I’m starting to get really sad and betrayed.”

Megyn Kelly has split from Trump. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Jashinsky responded that, “we’ve heard this over and over again just [in] the last couple months.”

Janet’s call fit the current narrative being spun by former Trump-loving podcaster and commentator Kelly.

She and several other high-profile former Trump stooges, including Infowars figurehead Alex Jones, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, pod bro Theo Von, and, in a more complex shade of gray, MMA commentator Joe Rogan.

All of them have put daylight between themselves and Trump since his large-scale bombardment of Iran on February 28, saying it offends their America First sensibilities and reflects a betrayal of the promises made when he was elected in 2024.

The impact of Trump's war with Iran on domestic gas prices has helped crater his ratings. Mohammed Aty/REUTERS

Carlson has articulated his thoughts particularly clearly, saying on his own podcast in April, “I do think it’s like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences.

“You know, we’ll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be. And I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional, that’s all I’ll say.”

Trump’s approval rating fell to 37 percent, with a vast majority of voters of the mind that the war with Iran was a bad idea, and fewer than one in four think it was worth the cost.

Carlson said he regrets his past support of Trump. New York Times

The New York Times/Siena poll marks his lowest point since he returned to office last year as the midterms approach in November.

The war has sparked widespread financial hardship around the planet, striking in various ways, including at the gas pump, thanks to the constriction of oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

Inflation is at a three-year high, but Trump appears to be unfazed, saying last week, before his flight to China to meet President Xi Jinping, “The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran [is] they can’t have a nuclear weapon.

“I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.