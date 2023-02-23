Fully Unhinged ‘Dilbert’ Guy Tells White People to ‘Get the Fuck Away’ From Black People

Pro-Trump cartoonist Scott Adams pulled the mask all the way off this week, declaring on his podcast that white people should “get the hell away from Black people” while labeling African-Americans as a “hate group.”

Adams, who has written the satirical office comic strip Dilbert for more than three decades, said during his Real Coffee with Scott Adams online video program that current polling proves that there is “no fixing” the current racial tension in America and that whites should live in largely segregated neighborhoods.

Citing a recent Rasmussen survey showing 53 percent of Black people agree with the phrase “It’s okay to be white,” which the Anti-Defamation League has deemed a hate slogan, Adams said on Wednesday that this was the “first political poll that ever changed my activities” while launching into an overtly racist rant.

“I’ve been identifying as Black for a while because I like to be on the winning team,” the right-wing culture warrior sarcastically noted. “And I like to help. I always thought if you help the Black community, that’s sort of the biggest lever, you could find the biggest benefit.”

He added: “But it turns out that nearly half of that team doesn’t think I’m okay to be white. Which is why I identified as Black so I could be on the winning team for a while.”

Turning back to the poll results, Adams said he’s now “going to re-identify as white” because he doesn’t “want to be a member of a hate group,” which he claimed he had “accidentally joined” with his trollish Black identification. “If nearly half of all Blacks are not okay with white people—according to this poll, not according to me, according to this poll—that’s a hate group,” Adams proclaimed.

From there, Adams urged white viewers to completely segregate themselves from Black Americans.

“I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people,” the 65-year-old author exclaimed. “Just get the fuck away. Wherever you have to go, just get away. Because there’s no fixing this. This can’t be fixed.”

Reiterating that whites need to “escape,” Adams said that he had already done so by moving to an area “with a very low Black population.” He then cited Black CNN anchor Don Lemon to justify his assertion that there’s a “correlation” between a “mostly Black” neighborhood and “a bunch of problems he didn’t see” in majority-white areas.

“So I don’t think it makes any sense as a white citizen of America to try to help Black citizens anymore,” Adams huffed. “It doesn’t make sense. There’s no longer a rational impulse. So I’m going to back off on being helpful to Black America because it doesn’t seem like it pays off.”

He continued: “The only outcome is I get called a racist. That’s the only outcome. It makes no sense to help Black Americans if you’re white. It’s over. Don’t even think it’s worth trying.”

Later in the program, he again said you “just need to get away from them,” especially “those who don’t want to focus on education.” Adams followed that up by saying he’s “really sick of seeing video after video of Black Americans beating up non-Black citizens,” insisting that it’s “every damn day” he sees a clip of “some Black person beating the shit out of some white person.”

The Dilbert creator has seemingly embraced more radical positions since first comparing former President Donald Trump to Jesus in late 2015. Since then, he’s openly courted controversy while dipping his toes into far-right culture war battles. Outside of peddling debunked COVID-19 cures, Adams also ludicrously predicted that if Joe Biden won the presidential election, there was a “good chance” Republicans would be hunted down and “dead within a year.”

Last year, Adams introduced a Black character for the first time in his strip’s 33-year existence, though it seemed it was largely to poke fun at “woke” culture and the LGBTQ community. The character’s plotline revolved around his identifying as white, only for management to ask if he could also identify as gay.

Amid the incorporation of the anti-”woke” plot lines, Dilbert was dropped last September from 77 newspapers by publisher Lee Enterprises. Adams, for his part, claimed the move “was part of a larger overhaul” of comic syndication. At the same time, however, he also said it’s “possible” the strip was pulled for other reasons.

“Do you think they flipped coins to decide what to keep and what to delete? It wasn't about popularity or cost. (That I know.),” Adams said at the time. The cartoonist has also previously claimed that his short-lived television series was canceled from UPN because he’s white.