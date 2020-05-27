Dimitri Diatchenko Died of Accidental Fentanyl and Valium Overdose: TMZ

Read it at TMZ
Dimitri Diatchenko, the Chernobyl Diaries star who died in late April, succumbed to an accidental overdose of fentanyl and Valium, TMZ reports. Though the actor had been electrocuted days prior, the Daytona Beach medical examiner ruled out arrhythmia as a cause of death. Diatchenko starred in dozens of TV shows, including marquee names like Sons of Anarchy and an Indiana Jones film, during his lifetime. He was found dead after friends and family reported not hearing from him for several days.