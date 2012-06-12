Dimon: Traders Didn't Grasp Risk

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Wall Street Journal
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is scheduled to testify before Congress on Wednesday to explain how his bank lost more than $2 billion earlier this year. Dimon's prepared testimony revealed that he believes the traders involved didn't understand the risks they were taking with the transactions made and that the risk limits they set weren't appropriate for the given portfolio. Dimon will also tell Congress that JPMorgan has made progress in reducing risk for the future. “We have let a lot of people down,” Dimon’s prepared remarks read. “And we are sorry for it.”