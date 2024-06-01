Trump Tower Doorman Allegedly Paid Off in Hush-Money Scandal Has Advice for Trump
REVEALED
Dino Sajudin, once an unassuming Trump Tower doorman, found himself at the center of Donald Trump’s historic criminal trial when he was revealed as one of three people who was allegedly paid off to keep quiet on Trump’s affairs. Though he never testified in the trial, Sajudin was the first example of “catch-and-kill” tactics prosecutors say David Pecker used to silence unflattering stories about Trump. Pecker testified that he paid Sajudin $30,000 in 2016 to buy his silence on a claim that Trump fathered a child with a housekeeper. Sajudin has mostly stayed away from the spotlight in the years since. But he had some advice for Trump in an interview with the New York Daily News, suggesting the former president should perhaps tone down his loudmouthed criticism of Judge Juan Merchan. “The judge still has to sentence him, so don’t piss off the judge,” he said. Sajudin also said he plans to vote for Trump in November regardless of whether Trump is sentenced to prison time, according to the Daily News.