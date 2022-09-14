Dionne Warwick Expertly Trolls Leonardo DiCaprio

CHEAT SHEET
Living legend Dionne Warwick has one of the most entertaining feeds on Twitter—and she did not disappoint when she waded into the public discourse on Leonardo DiCaprio and his penchant for younger women. “I just heard about Leonardo DiCaprio’s 25 year rule. His loss. You don’t know what you’re missing,” the 81-year-old (but ageless) singer tweeted on Tuesday. She was referring, of course, to DiCaprio’s split from Camila Morrone just as she turned 25, which seems to be a cutoff for his lady friends.