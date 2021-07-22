Ten Hurt in Second Dippin’ Dots Factory Explosion in Two Years
‘LOUD BOOM’
Ten workers have been injured in an explosion at a Dippin’ Dots factory in Kentucky—the second blast to have happened within two years. Local network KFVS reported that the explosion let rip Wednesday night when a truck was unloading liquid nitrogen—the substance used to flash-freeze Dippin’ Dots—into the building. Maintenance worker Michael Jones told the network: “I was in there walking in the production room and all of a sudden there was a loud boom and then I’m on the ground... That’s all I remember.” Ten workers were sent to area hospitals, but all of them managed to walk out of the factory unaided. In a late Wednesday company statement, Dippin’ Dots wrote: “This is a terrible accident... At this moment, our focus is on the well-being of our fellow employees who were injured.” According to KFVS, four people were hurt in another explosion at the Kentucky facility back in November 2019.