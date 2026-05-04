Dire Poll Shows Flailing Trump Has Hit a New Low

A new poll shows Donald Trump’s approval has fallen to a new low, with growing numbers of Americans expressing dissatisfaction with his leadership.

The latest ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll, conducted April 24-28 among 2,560 U.S. adults, shows that Trump’s approval rating has dipped to 37 percent, down from 39 percent in February, while his disapproval has risen slightly from 60 percent to 62 percent.

It marks his lowest approval rating of the term and his highest disapproval yet, putting him back near the levels seen at the end of his first presidency following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump’s overall approval remains anchored by Republican support, with 85 percent backing him—a figure that has stayed largely steady. However, even that intensity is slipping: 45 percent of Republicans now strongly approve, down from 53 percent in September and the lowest level across both of his terms.

US President Donald Trump cheers supporters after speaking about taxes and Social Security in The Villages, Florida, on May 1, 2026. JIM WATSON/Jim WATSON / AFP

Among independents, support has fallen to a record low, with just 25 percent approving, down from 30 percent in October.

Across key issues, Trump’s ratings are deeply negative, especially on the economy.

Trump, who won the 2024 presidential election pledging to rein in prices after a burst of pandemic-related inflation under his predecessor Joe Biden, is now facing sharp criticism over the economy.

Around 76 percent of Americans disapprove of his handling of the cost of living, while 72 percent disapprove on inflation, up from 65 percent in February. About 65 percent disapprove of his handling of the economy, matching the worst ratings seen in recent years, and roughly 6 in 10 disapprove of his record on taxes.

It comes as multiple recent polls have shown that Americans are feeling the strain financially.

A Gallup survey found 55 percent of respondents feel worse off financially, up from 53 percent last year and 47 percent the year before—the highest level recorded since the survey began in 2001, exceeding even peaks during the pandemic and global financial crisis.

Rising energy costs appear to be a major driver. A Reuters poll noted that gasoline prices have surged more than 40 percent since late February, when U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran caused Tehran to block off a key shipping passage through roughly one-fifth of global oil is transported. The supply shock has pushed prices higher worldwide, adding strain to household budgets.

The economic pressure is reflected in public opinion, with 66 percent of Americans disapproving of Trump’s handling of Iran and 65 percent critical of his approach to relations with allies.

Immigration ratings remain similar to February, with 59 percent disapproving and 40 percent approving.

Broader perceptions are also negative: about 7 in 10 Americans say Trump is not honest or trustworthy, two-thirds say he lacks careful judgment, and around 6 in 10 question his mental sharpness. Majorities also doubt his physical fitness (55 percent) and leadership strength (54 percent).

Meanwhile, two-thirds of Americans say the country is on the wrong track.

That is a red flag for Trump and his party ahead of the midterms, where the Republicans hope to hold on to their control of the House and the Senate.

But Trump’s weak approval ratings and personal image could pose a growing risk for his party at the ballot box in November.

Most recent major polls have shown the Democrats riding high ahead of the midterms.

And the ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll is no exception. The survey showed that Democrats hold a 5-point lead over Republicans for the midterms, up from the 2-point lead they held in February.