Director Bryan Singer Will Pay $150K to Sexual Assault Accuser

Director Bryan Singer has agreed to pay $150,000 to a man who accused him of sexually assaulting him at a yacht party, Variety reports. Cesar Sanchez-Guzman accused Singer of performing multiple sex acts on him against his will when he was 17-years-old in a December 2017 lawsuit. A Wednesday filing disclosed the $150,000 agreement between Sanchez-Guzman’s bankruptcy trustee and Singer’s lawyers, though the filing notes that Singer’s lawyers claim no evidence has been presented that their client attended the yacht party. Lawyer Andrew Brettler said the payment was purely a “business” decision to avoid costly litigation. “The debtor filed a claim against Mr. Singer that he had no basis or legal right to file,” Brettler said. “Mr. Singer has denied even knowing this individual, let alone allegedly having interacted with him more than 15 years ago.” Earlier this year, The Atlantic published a piece including allegations that Singer committed sexual misconduct against four teenage boys—claims which the director’s attorneys have denied.