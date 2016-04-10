Director: CIA Won’t Waterboard Again

The CIA would refuse to use harsh “enhanced interrogation” tactics like waterboarding, even if ordered to do so by a future president, Director John Brennan said. “I will not agree to carry out some of these tactics and techniques I’ve heard bandied about because this institution needs to endure,” he told NBC News. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said if elected, he would reintroduce waterboarding, which was banned in 2009 and is considered torture under international law. Trump has said he would use waterboarding and other methods he described as “a hell of a lot worse” to interrogate suspected terrorists. GOP rival Sen. Ted Cruz has said he doesn’t consider waterboarding to be torture, but wouldn’t authorize “widespread use” of the method.
