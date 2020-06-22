Director Joel Schumacher Dies at 80 After Cancer Battle
Joel Schumacher, the director behind St. Elmo’s Fire and two Batman films, died on Monday at the age of 80 after a battle with cancer. Schumacher, who died in New York City, is best known for directing two films in the Batman franchise: Batman Forever (1995)—starring Tommy Le Jones and Jim Carrey—and Batman and Robin (1997) with George Clooney as Batman and Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze. He also directed the feature adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical The Phantom of the Opera, which received three Oscar nominations.
Other notable films include: The Lost Boys (1987), Falling Down (1983), The Client (1994), A Time to Kill (1996) and Tigerland (2000.) Most recently, Schumacher directed a number of episodes of Netflix’s House of Cards. “Early today one of the my dearest friends and partners in filmmakers, Joel Schumacher, passed away after a year-long battle with cancer. His joy, spirit, and talent will live on in my heart and memory for the rest of my life,” actor Kiefer Sutherland tweeted Monday, before listing some of the director’s most notable films. “His mark on modern culture and film will live on forever. I will miss you my friend.”