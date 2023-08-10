Director of Kevin Spacey’s New Movie Says He Has No Regrets

CHEAT SHEET
The director of Kevin Spacey’s latest movie says he had no reservations about casting him—and no regrets now that he’s been acquitted of sexual assault charges in the U.K. Control, set to hit theaters Dec. 15, was filmed before Spacey’s trial. “The only people that know everything are the ones that were in that courtroom and they decided he was not guilty,” director Gene Fallaize told Variety. “These people that are saying—if they’re saying—that we’re whitewashing him or enabling him to come back, what facts have they got to contradict the jury? I don’t regret casting Kevin and I would do it all over again.” Fallaize said Spacey did not talk about his legal problems on the set and seemed like a “nice guy.”