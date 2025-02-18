Director Says He Made ‘Zero’ Money on Oscar-Nominated Film

Cheat Sheet
Shocking Images of Venice Show Out of Control Tourism
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.18.25 12:53PM EST 
Venice
Venice Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images

Shocking images revealed the impact of over-tourism on Venice, Italy, where throngs of visitors packed the streets over the weekend. The tourists could be seen standing shoulder to shoulder along the Grand Canal as they gathered for a parade that was part of the floating city’s Carnival festival, the Daily Mail reported. Crowding from tourism has become a massive issue in Venice. The city will introduce a tourism fee of 5 euros per tourist in a few weeks to help manage the congestion caused by 30 million annual visitors. After a successful 29-day trial of the “tourist tax,” the city will implement the fee from April 18 and July 27 every Friday through Sunday and on public holidays. Critics of the policy argue that it will do little to help reduce excessive tourism and will harm the city’s reputation, while its supporters say it’s necessary to because mass tourism has made living in the city difficult. On peak travel days, the tourist population can exceed the residential population of Venice, totaling over 100,000 people. The residential population is around 55,000.

Vegan Cult-Like Group Members Arrested in Six Deaths
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.18.25 12:50PM EST 
Jack LaCosta
Allegany County Sheriff's Office via AP

The supposed leader of a “transgender vegan cult,” known as the Zizians, was arrested along with another group member in Maryland on Monday, Maryland State Police confirmed on Monday, CBS reported. Jack Lasota, 34, known as “Ziz” and uses she/her pronouns, is the cult-like group’s leader who was arrested with Michelle Zajko, 33, of Media, Pennsylvania. The two face numerous charges, such as trespassing, obstructing and hindering, and possession of a handgun in a vehicle. The “Zizians” allegedly killed a U.S. border patrol agent, David Maland, 44, and are linked to five other deaths in Vermont, Pennsylvania, and California. Daniel Blank, 26, is a third person also arrested, although his connection is not clear yet. The group members—most in their 20s and 30s and some allegedly computer scientists who previously worked at Google and NASA—apparently met online and developed radical views about veganism, gender identity, and artificial intelligence. Lasota published a dark blog under her name, “Ziz,” and in a post, described a theory that the hemisphere of the brain could hold separate values and genders that “often desire to kill each other.” Zajko is also suspected of shooting her parents in 2023 in Pennsylvania. Lasota and Zajko’s bail hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at Allegany District Court in Cumberland.

U.S. Hockey Team Calls for Trump to Attend Canada Match
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Updated 02.18.25 12:27PM EST 
Published 02.18.25 12:26PM EST 
U.S. and Canadian hockey players
U.S. and Canada hockey players during Saturday's game in Montreal. Andre Ringuette/4NFO/Andre Ringuette/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey/Getty Images

The U.S. hockey team said they would “love it” if President Donald Trump cheered them on at their match this week against Canada. Speaking to Fox News on Monday, Team USA’s General Manager Bill Geurin invited the president to attend their game in Boston on Thursday. “We would love it if President Trump was in attendance,” Geurin said. “We have a room full of proud American players and coaches and staff and listen, we’re just trying to represent our country the best way we can.” He also credited Trump’s recent jabs at Canada and calls to turn it into the 51st state with helping improve his team’s game. He said the two countries have always had a ”political flare" and that “our guys used that as an inspiration.” Trump has been on the sporting event circuit in recent weeks, attending major functions such as the Super Bowl in New Orleans and the Daytona 500.

Even China Rejects U.S. and Russia Carving Up Ukraine
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.18.25 11:50AM EST 
TOPSHOT - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21, 2023.
TOPSHOT - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21, 2023. Pavel Byrkin / SPUTNIK / AFP

China has called for “all parties” in the Russia-Ukraine war to be involved in the peace talks. The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke at the Munich Security Conference on Friday and said, “We hope that all parties and stakeholders directly involved participate in the peace talks in due course.” China again echoed its stance Monday as top diplomats from the U.S. and Russia met in Saudi Arabia to discuss the war without Ukrainian or European diplomats present. “China welcomes all efforts dedicated to peace, including the consensus on negotiations reached between the United States and Russia,” foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press briefing, CNN reported. “At the same time, China expects all parties involved and stakeholders to participate in the negotiation process in a timely manner.” China has long aimed to present itself as a potential peace broker in the conflict, offering its own loosely defined proposal for resolving the war. However, its efforts have been overshadowed in the west by the growing relationship between Beijing and Moscow.

Jewish Man Charged With Shooting Israeli Tourists He Thought Were Palestinian
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 02.18.25 11:30AM EST 
Caution tape
Carlos Barria/Reuters

A Florida man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at a father and son he thought were Palestinian. Mordechai Brafman, 27, who is reportedly Jewish, “spontaneously stated that while he was driving his truck, he saw two Palestinians and shot and killed both,” according to a police report. However, the men were not Palestinian, or dead. Both survived the Miami Beach attack on Sunday, with local media reporting that the victims were a Jewish father and son visiting from Israel. They sustained wounds to their arms. Police said Brafman exited his vehicle and fired 17 times at their passing vehicle. One of the victims, identified as Ari Revay, told WPLG Local 10 that the attack was random. “‘Boom, boom, boom’ and he randomly started shooting,” he said in an interview, translated from Hebrew. “He put the window down, driver’s seat and just blasted.” He said on Facebook that his father was wearing a kippah at the time. Brafman’s attorney told the Miami Herald on Monday that his client “was experiencing a severe mental health emergency” when he opened fire. City of Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez urged Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office to pursue hate crime charges.

Dramatic Video Shows Delta Flight Explosion Moments Before Flipping Upside Down
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Published 02.18.25 5:16AM EST 
Delta flight crash on Toronto airport runway
Delta flight 4819 seen overturned on Toronto Pearson International runway. Anadolu/Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu/Getty Images

A dramatic video shows the moments before a regional Delta flight crashed, sparking a fireball at Toronto airport and flipping upside down. The video obtained by TMZ, shows Delta Flight 4819 approaching Toronto Pearson Airport. Things appear normal as it approaches the runway, but when the wheels touch the ground, it hits the ground heavily, and the plane rapidly pivots to the right. Two small explosions can be seen near the engines and the left wing raises into the air as the right wing appears to hit the ground. A large black cloud then shoots upwards as the aircraft moves to the left of the screen. The 80 passengers and crew in the CRJ900 aircraft were left “hanging like bats” after the incident, which is being investigated by Canada’s transportation safety board. All people on board survived the crash, and 18 people were taken to hospital.

Director Says He Made ‘Zero’ Money on Oscar-Nominated Film

Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 02.18.25 10:47AM EST 
Published 02.18.25 10:46AM EST 
director Brady Corbet
Brady Corbet. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Brady Corbet’s 10-time-Oscar-nominated Holocaust survival film The Brutalist hasn’t made its director “any real money,” he revealed in a sit down on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast. Corbet said, “Both my partner and I made $0 on the last two films that we made… So we had to just sort of live off of a paycheck from three years ago,” on the podcast’s Monday episode. The film follows a Hungarian-Jewish architect and Holocaust survivor (played by Adrien Brody) who escapes postwar Europe to Pennsylvania. The three-hour-long film took Corbet seven years to make, during which he’s had to make ends meet in other ways, like directing ads abroad. Those few jobs were “the first time that I had made any money really in years,” he said. Corbet’s not the only Oscar-nominee who’s having to get creative about their financial survival, telling Maron he knows others who “have films that are nominated this year that can’t pay their rent.” Even the months-long process of promoting their films for awards contention is a financial setback, he explained. “Our film premiered in September, so I’ve been doing this for six months and had zero income because I don’t have any time to work.” Corbet is currently the frontrunner to take home the Best Director prize at next month’s Oscars after winning that award from the Golden Globes, Director’s Guild, and BAFTAs so far this season.

‘Snowy’ Tourist Town Apologizes for Tricking Visitors With Cotton and Soap
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Published 02.18.25 10:32AM EST 
Fake Cotton Snow
Cotton snow in Qionglai "snow town" in China. Jimu News

A town in China that posted pretty pictures of snow-covered buildings to attract tourists for Lunar New Year celebrations has apologized after the picturesque scene turned out to cotton and soapy water. A spokesperson for the “snow town” project in Qionglai, which is in the southwest Sichuan province, said the town decided to buy cotton after unexpectedly warm weather in January. Unfortunately, “it did not achieve the expected effect,” the project said in a statement posted on its WeChat account. Promotional photos posted on social media showed scenic areas with snow-laden trees, small wooden cabins and snowflakes on the ground. Tourists lured to the town complained on WeChat that the cute cabins were in fact covered with large sheets of cotton, and that some of the images were stolen from other scenic spots in the north of China. One photo, shared widely on WeChat, shows a tourist grabbing a clump of cotton from the ground. “Scenic spots must avoid deception or false advertising, otherwise they will only shoot themselves in the foot,” wrote one visitor.

Alt Rock Star Charged With Calling Italian PM Meloni ‘Piece of S***, Fascist, Racist’
Sean Craig
Published 02.18.25 9:41AM EST 
Brian Molko of Placebo performs at Mediolanum Forum of Assago on October 27, 2022 in Milan, Italy.
Brian Molko of Placebo performs at Mediolanum Forum of Assago on October 27, 2022 in Milan, Italy. Sergione Infuso - Corbis/Sergione Infuso/Corbis

Placebo guitarist and vocalist Brian Molki did not mince words when he told the crowd at a 2023 concert outside Turin what he thought of Italy’s far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “Pezzo di merda, fascista, razzista," the British alternative rock star called out, earning a round of cheers from the locals. Meloni, none too pleased with being characterized as a “piece of s---, fascist, racist,” sued under rules that target anyone who “publicly defames the republic.” On Monday, Italy’s justice ministry told prosecutors in Turin they can proceed with a “contempt of the institutions” charge against Molki for defaming Italian authorities. Known for a string of 90s hits including “Pure Morning”, the frontman could be fined up to €5,000. A spokesperson for the justice ministry told The Guardian it is unlikely Molki will receive a prison sentence, which Italian courts can hand down for up to three years in defamation cases. Because of its unique defamation law, Italy has one of the highest rates of libel lawsuits against media. Last year, the author Roberto Savioni was found guilty for defaming Meloni when he called her “a bastard” for her hardline anti-immigration views.

Trump Wants Kennedy Center to Lavish MAGA-Loyal Artists With Honors
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 02.18.25 9:32AM EST 
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 01: (AFP OUT) US President Donald Trump speaks during the Celebrate Freedom Rally at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on July 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool via Getty Images)
Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump wants to lavish his personal friends with Kennedy Center Honors, after parachuting himself into the hot seat at the cultural mecca. Earlier this month, Trump, who reportedly also privately railed against the center’s perceived focus on liberal artists, elected himself as chairman of the cultural hub and fired left-leaning members of the board. The Wall Street Journal reported that he also displayed confusion as to why his friends were never bestowed with coveted Kennedy Center awards. The title cited people connected to the saga who said that the president offered names like Rocky actor and Trump-ally Sylvester Stallone and “God Bless the U.S.A.” singer Lee Greenwood. During a gala at Mar-a-Lago in November, Stallone compared Trump to George Washington. Days later, alongside Mel Gibson and Jon Voight, the president-elect named him as an ambassador to Hollywood. Greenwood, who performed at Trump’s pre-inauguration rally, was last week added to the Kennedy Center board by the president. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said after Trump parachuted himself into the main seat last week: “The Kennedy Center learned the hard way that if you go woke, you will go broke.”

