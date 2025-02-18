Director Says He Made ‘Zero’ Money on Oscar-Nominated Film

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for effective anti-aging skincare formulas that don’t cost the sum of a monthly mortgage payment, take a cue from reality TV star Bethenny Frankel. Frankel, who has amassed quite the following on TikTok over the years, uses the platform to showcase her favorite products, including both luxury and drugstore formulas.

One of her favorite brands for skincare and cosmetics is No7—specifically, its Future Renew collection. Each formula in the line is affordably priced under $50 but, according to Frankel, looks, feels, and performs like higher-end counterparts.

No7 Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum See At No7 $ 40

One of her favorites is the Future Renew Damage Reversal Eye Serum . The lightweight anti-aging serum is formulated with Pepticology, the brand’s new and patent-pending peptide technology. This technology is formulated to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while aiding in the skin’s natural repair process for a firmer, brighter, and smoother complexion. Frankel also notes that the wallet-friendly serum layers well with other skincare products (she uses it under her moisturizer), and it “plays well with makeup.”

While skincare is always a worthy splurge (after all, our skin is our biggest organ), you don’t have to shell out $100+ for effective formulas that target the visible signs of aging.