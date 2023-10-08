Director Terence Davies Dies After Short Illness

CHEAT SHEET
British director Terence Davies, revered for masterful films including The Long Day Closes, Distant Voices, Still Lives, and The House of Mirth, has died at the age of 77 after a short illness, according to an announcement on his social media accounts. His other movies include The Deep Blue Sea starring Rachel Weisz, A Quiet Passion about Emily Dickinson, and 2021’s Benediction. Davies had a hardscrabble childhood in Liverpool before breaking into the movies with a precocious series of short films. The British Film Institute notes that many of his films are centered on the experience of being an outsider, fueled by his own experience as a gay man in a homophobic era.