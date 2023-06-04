Directors Guild Reaches Agreement with Studios, Averting Strike
NEW DEAL
The Directors Guild of America has reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers, avoiding a second industry strike that could’ve lead to tectonic shifts for films and shows. “We have concluded a truly historic deal,” Jon Avnet, chair of the DGA’s Negotiations Committee, told Deadline, later adding: “In these negotiations we made advances on wages, streaming residuals, safety, creative rights and diversity, as well as securing essential protections for our members on new key issues like artificial intelligence–ensuring DGA members will not be replaced by technological advances.” The agreement includes wage increases of up to 5 percent and the codification of studios not using generative AI to replace directorial work. The deal, coming weeks before the June 30 deadline, averts the strike action that has been taken by the Writers Guild of America since early May.