Disappearance of ‘Today’ Host’s Mother, 84, Investigated as a Crime

The disappearance of the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie is being probed as a crime, an Arizona sheriff says.

Nancy Guthrie, a widow who lived alone, was last seen outside her home near Tucson, Arizona, late Saturday. Her family reported her missing Sunday after she failed to show up to church, a neighbor told the Daily Mail.

Sheriff Chris Nanos said there is evidence that suggests Guthrie’s disappearance is linked to foul play.

“It is a crime scene,” he said of Guthrie’s home. “We know that.”

The sheriff added, “This is not someone who just wandered off. She is sharp as a tack.”

Savannah Guthrie said in a statement on behalf of her family, "I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom."

Time is particularly of the essence in the search for Guthrie. While she has no cognitive ailments, Nanos said she is without medicine that could become life-threatening if she is unable to take it after 24 hours.

“We need her back,” Nanos said. “We need to find her, and time is very critical. She’s 84 she needs her meds. Her family needs her, too.”

The sheriff added that Guthrie would struggle to walk more than 50 yards on her own.

Nanos said there are no signs that Guthrie’s disappearance is tied to her daughter’s work as a TV host. He did not divulge any potential motive or name of suspects.

Savannah Guthrie, 54, released a statement Monday morning on behalf of her family.