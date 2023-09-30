Ex-NYC Ballet Head Rakes in Millions After Resignation

CHEAT SHEET
The former leader of the New York City Ballet has continued to rake in millions of dollars from the organization years after he was removed over allegations of misconduct, the New York Post reported. A number of dancers came forward with allegations of abuse directed at Peter Martins in 2017, accusations that centered around sexual harassment as well as verbal and physical abuse. Martins resigned in 2018 after the allegations surfaced, but maintained he was innocent in his resignation letter. In every year since his ouster, apart from 2021, Martins has been paid more by the ballet than any of its employees, totaling $2.8 million over a four-year period. Much of the money was earned for “choreographic royalties/fees,” the Post reported.