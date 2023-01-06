CHEAT SHEET
Disgraced Vince McMahon Foists Himself Back on the WWE
WWE founder Vince McMahon, who retired in July amid a sex scandal, announced he plans to return as executive chairman of the company’s board. McMahon, who still controls WWE through stock ownership, elected himself and two allies. He appears to be big-footing his own daughter, who took over as co-CEO when he stepped down, though he said he did not expect her role to change. The 77-year-old mogul called it quits six months ago after an investigation by the board into millions in severance paid to employees who accused him of sexual misconduct. He said he is staging the board coup because he wants to oversee a strategic review of the $5 billion company.