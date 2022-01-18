‘Disillusioned’ Trump Officials Reportedly Meet to Plot Against Ex-Boss
SECOND-BEST OF THE BEST
A group of Trump White House outcasts met for an hourlong phone call last week to discuss thwarting their former boss’ political goals, CNN reports, and its lineup ranged from former Cabinet staffers to a former chief of staff. Though they seemed to only agree on one thing: Trump needs to be stopped. The group currently has no structure, official membership, or outlined goals, according to the report. “We’re still trying to figure out what it is” they want to do, one participant told the network, though they agreed it “cannot just be a professional trolling operation.” Other participants included former Chief of Staff John Kelly, who left the White House in 2019 after butting heads with Trump and his staffers, and standard Trump antagonists Anthony Scaramucci, Miles Taylor (of “Anonymous” fame), and former National Security Adviser John Bolton.