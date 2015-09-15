‘Dislike’ Button Is Coming to Facebook

CHEAT SHEET
During a Q&A session at Facebook headquarters Tuesday, Mark Zuckerberg announced that a "dislike" button is finally coming to the social-media network. "I think people have asked about the dislike button for many years. Today is a special day because today is the day I can say we’re working on it and shipping it," he said. Zuckerberg said they were hesitant to design it right away because he didn't want Facebook to turn into Reddit. But Zuckerberg wants people to be able to express shared commiseration with the new feature. “What they really want is the ability to express empathy. Not every moment is a good moment,” he said.