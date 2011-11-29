Dismal HIV Stats for U.S.

CHEAT SHEET
Only 28 percent of HIV-infected Americans are getting the treatment they need. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported today that, while AIDS treatment is meant to keep HIV so suppressed that it’s not detectable in the bloodstream, little more than a quarter of infected Americans—including those who don’t know they have the virus—have it so controlled. However, 77 percent of those who are aware that they’re HIV positive and are undergoing treatment have their “viral load” under control. The CDC aims to highlight how much work is needed in combating AIDS in the U.S.