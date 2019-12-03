Disney+ Announces New Kids Game Show Called ‘Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge’
On Tuesday, Disney announced plans to add a new Jedi game show to its roster of original content available in 2020 on the subscription streaming platform Disney+. The Star Wars spinoff is called Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge and will be hosted by Ahmed Best, the actor best known for playing Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequels. Mary Holland (Veep) will voice a droid cohost. Through a series of immersive obstacles, contestants will compete to prove their “abilities in the core Jedi principles of strength, knowledge, and bravery,” according to a statement from Disney.
“This is definitely a kids game show like no other,” explains Lucasfilm exec Mickey Capoferri in the statement. “The various challenges will test a Padawan’s connection to the force in three locations—a forest planet, on board a Jedi star cruiser, and inside a Jedi temple—immersing them and the audience in a fun, humorous, and exciting competition.”