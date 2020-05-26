Disney, CBS Studios Sued Over ‘Criminal Minds’ Sexual Harassment
Disney and CBS Studios have been sued over allegations that they disregarded dozens of complaints about Criminal Minds cinematographer Greg St. Johns, who has been accused of persistent sexual harassment over the course of 14 years. The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed the discrimination suit in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging that St. Johns inappropriately touched men on their genitals, as well as kissed and touched their necks and shoulders.
St. Johns was dismissed from the show in 2018 after it came to light that management kept him on the job despite repeated complaints of sexual harassment and abuse, Variety reported. “Defendants’ executive team not only had actual and constructive knowledge of St. Johns’ abusive conduct, they condoned it,” the lawsuit reads. “No necessary steps to prevent sex-based harassment and discrimination were taken over the years, nor were appropriate corrective actions. Instead, the executives fired anyone who resisted or who tacitly evaded St. Johns’ advances or abuse.”