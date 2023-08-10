Disney Boss Bob Iger Now ‘Personally Committed’ to Ending Strikes ASAP
CHANGE OF TONE
Bob Iger, the House of Mouse’s big cheese, is wishing upon a star for a speedy end to the ongoing Hollywood actors and writers’ strikes, saying during a company quarterly earnings call on Wednesday that it is his “fervent hope” that deals can be struck. In a striking departure from the tone he took on the labor action last month, the Disney chief executive also pointedly noted that he was now “personally committed” to helping see solutions through. “I have deep respect and appreciation for all those who are vital to the extraordinary creative engine that drives this company and our industry,” Iger said on the call. “And it is my fervent hope that we quickly find solutions to the issues that have kept us apart these past few months. And I am personally committed to working to achieve this result.” In July, Iger seemingly ticked off half of Tinseltown when he remarked that the unions’ demands were “not realistic,” adding the notion of dual strikes– just as the industry was starting to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic– was “very disturbing to me.”