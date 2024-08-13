Former Disney Channel child star Skai Jackson has reportedly been arrested for domestic battery.

The 22-year-old actress is said to have been spotted by security guards pushing her boyfriend during an argument at the Universal CityWalk, according to TMZ.

Deputies were called to Universal Studios and the website said the couple denied getting physical, telling officers they were engaged, and Jackson was expecting their baby.

After police reviewed video footage, the actress, best known for her roles in Jessie and Bunk’d on Disney, was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery, TMZ reported, and released a few hours later.

Born in New York City, Jackson is a former child model who was cast as Zuri Ross in Disney Channel show Jessie, which ran for four seasons until 2015, and from 2015-18, she played the same character of Zuri in a spinoff show, Bunk’d.

In 2020, she was on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars and was eliminated in the 10th week after reaching the semi-finals. She has appeared in a number of movies, including Rescue Me, The Rebound, and My Dad’s a Soccer Mom.

Four years ago, she was caught up in an online feud with rapper Bhad Bhabie.

Jackson’s boyfriend has not been named. TMZ said the L.A. County Attorney’s Office will decide whether to press charges.

Jackson’s representative has not responded to requests for comment, TMZ reported.

The actress is the latest former Disney child star to face challenges later in their career. Others have included Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, and Demi Lovato.