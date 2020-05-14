Disney Closes ‘Frozen’ on Broadway Because of Coronavirus
Coronavirus has closed its first Broadway musical. Disney has announced that Frozen will not re-open when Broadway returns to life, post-pandemic. “This difficult decision was made for several reasons but primarily because we believe that three Disney productions will be one too many titles to run successfully in Broadway’s new landscape,” Thomas Schumacher, the president of Disney Theatrical Productions, said in a letter to staff. Frozen cost an estimated $25 million to $30 million to produce, according to The New York Times.
Schumacher said that Disney’s other theater shows, The Lion King and Aladdin, would remain open on Broadway, while The Lion King and Mary Poppins would remain in London’s West End. Touring productions of The Lion King and Frozen would continue in North America and The Lion King in Britain. Broadway was shuttered on March 12 by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The Broadway League announced this week that the Great White Way’s 41 theaters would remain closed until at least September 6. Many observers think it likely that Broadway theaters will finally reopen much later this year, or even next year.