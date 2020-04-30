CHEAT SHEET
    Disney Developing Live Action ‘Hercules’ Remake

    ZERO TO HERO

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Chloe Rice/Disney Parks/Getty

    Disney is at work on a live action remake of 1997’s Hercules, according to The Hollywood Reporter. As with the upcoming Mulan and 2017’s The Beauty and the Beast, the company is adapting a beloved animated film with living actors, but the casting has not been released. Producers from the Avengers franchise are reportedly involved, as is the screenwriter of The Expendables. It’s unclear if the new Hercules will include the music from the original, like the 2019 version of The Lion King did, or eschew it for more action-heavy sequences like Mulan, though singer Ariana Grande sparked rumors of her participation with an April rendition of the song “I Won’t Say I’m Falling in Love” from the 1997 Hercules.

    Read it at The Hollywood Reporter