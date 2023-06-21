Disney’s Diversity Chief Is Stepping Down
Disney’s chief diversity officer is leaving the company after six years on the job, according to reports. A memo sent to staff Tuesday said Latondra Newton decided to call it quits in order “to pursue other endeavors.” A source told Variety that Newton planned to join the corporate board of another company in the near future. “Latondra has led the company’s strategic diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, including partnering with stakeholders across the enterprise to amplify stories of the world by people around the world,” Disney HR boss Sonia Coleman wrote in the memo to employees. Newton was one of three Disney executives to sign a letter to staff pledging to “bring about real change” following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.