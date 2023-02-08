CHEAT SHEET
    Disney to Chop 7,000 Jobs in Hopes of Saving $5.5 Billion

    Asta Hemenway

    Politics Reporting Fellow

    Disney CEO Bob Iger is seen at the world premier for the film 'The King's Man' at Leicester Square in London, Britain.

    Hannah McKay/Reuters

    In the midst of a shaky economy, Disney announced on Wednesday that it’s slashing 7,000 jobs around the world in the hopes of saving $5.5 billion. The entertainment whale has about 220,000 employees globally, so the cuts that CEO Bob Iger announced on Wednesday represent about 3.2 percent, Variety reported. “We are going to a really hard look at everything we make,” Iger said, adding “because things in a more competitive world have simply gotten more expensive.” “I have enormous respect and appreciation for the dedication of our employees worldwide,” he added.

