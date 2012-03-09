Disney to Lose $100M on ‘Carter’

CHEAT SHEET
Walt Disney Studios' sci-fi adventure flick John Carter, about an Earthling who finds himself transported from the Civil War–era American West to Mars, is expected to be a big-budget bust, Wall Street analysts say, even though the film has only been in theaters since Friday. The film, which cost an astronomical $250 million to make, may rake in a meager $26 million to $28 million on its opening weekend, according to some estimates. With such a big project going bust, some analysts questioned the hierarchy at Disney that let the film go forward, with one remarking in a report that “it might be best if Walt Disney Co. avoided movies about Mars altogether.”