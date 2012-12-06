Disney to Make Don Quixote Flick

CHEAT SHEET
    It’s up to brave hearts such as Johnny Depp to take on Don Quixote. Disney has inked a deal to make a still-untitled film about the famed tale into a film, written by Steve Pink and Jeff Morris and produced by Depp and Christi Dembrowski. The literary hero has long been a passion project of Depp’s—at one time, he was attached to a Quixote project that would be directed by Terry Gilliam. The film has been described as a modern take on the classic novels. Pink and Morris, who previously teamed up on True Memoirs of an International Assassin, are set to begin writing the script immediately.

