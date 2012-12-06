Disney to Make Don Quixote Flick

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Deadline
It’s up to brave hearts such as Johnny Depp to take on Don Quixote. Disney has inked a deal to make a still-untitled film about the famed tale into a film, written by Steve Pink and Jeff Morris and produced by Depp and Christi Dembrowski. The literary hero has long been a passion project of Depp’s—at one time, he was attached to a Quixote project that would be directed by Terry Gilliam. The film has been described as a modern take on the classic novels. Pink and Morris, who previously teamed up on True Memoirs of an International Assassin, are set to begin writing the script immediately.