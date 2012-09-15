Disney World to Sell Wine and Beer

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Today
The Magic Kingdom in Orlando's Disney world is entering a whole new world: the park's new French-themed Be Our Guest restaurant will be offering wine and beer for guests to order with dinner. This will be the first time in the park's 41-year history that alcohol will be served. The president of food and beverage at Walt Disney Parks says the move is just a matter of common sense: "You cannot walk into a French restaurant and not get a glass of wine or beer. It made more sense to do it than not to do it." Cheers to that.