Dissident: China Will OK U.S. Trip

Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng says he expects to be allowed to take a fellowship abroad without government interference. Chen, who is still in the hospital recovering from an intestinal infection, left the American Embassy where he was taking refuge on Friday, telling reporters he wanted to travel to the U.S. New York University offered the dissident a fellowship, and China’s Foreign Ministry said it would allow the trip, but it was unclear whether it would honor the arrangement after Hillary Clinton left the country. “I still don’t know when I’ll leave, but it shouldn’t be too long,” he told Reuters during a phone interview Sunday.