CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Oklahoma City Cops Charged With Manslaughter for Killing Teen Suspect
OFFICERS INVOLVED
Read it at News 9
The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday filed first-degree manslaughter charges against five Oklahoma City cops involved in the Nov. 23, 2020 shooting death of 15-year-old robbery suspect Stavian Rodriguez. The officers are Corey Adams, Jared Barton, Bethany Sears, John Skuta, and Brad Pemberton. According to a statement from the D.A. cited by reporter Austin Breasette, no charges were filed against a sixth cop, Sergeant Sarah Carli, who reportedly fired a “less lethal weapon”—which usually refers to a Taser, but is not specified in the D.A.’s statement—at Rodriguez during the incident. The officers can be heard in bodycam footage ordering Rodriguez to drop his gun, then immediately firing at him.