Disturbing Video Shows Chaos Surrounding Austin ICE Shooting

A disturbing video has captured the moment a federal immigration agent shot and wounded a man in Austin, Texas.

The video shows a woman filming herself inside her car as sirens wail in the background, followed by the screech of tires.

The woman then turns the camera toward a blue Toyota Corolla that appears to have been T-boned by a larger SUV. A person who appears to be a federal immigration agent steps out of the SUV before three shots are heard being fired in rapid succession.

The blue Toyota, riddled with bullet holes, then rolls forward as the apparent federal immigration agent runs after it until the car comes to a stop again.

The injured man has been identified as Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, a 28-year-old immigrant from Venezuela. Immigration attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, who was at the hospital, said she is now representing Garces Perez and his family.

Garces Perez was transported to a hospital and was in serious but stable condition, The New York Times reported, citing city officials.

Lincoln-Goldfinch said she and Mr. Garces Perez’s wife were not allowed to see him at the hospital, and only learned Sunday evening that he had been released hours earlier into ICE custody, according to the Times.