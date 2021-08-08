Police Find Body in Submerged Car Thought to Be Woman Who Went Missing in 1978

Read it at NBC News
Divers in New Hampshire discovered a submerged car Friday that may lead to the solution of a 43-year-old missing persons case. Inside the vehicle were human remains state police believe are those of Alberta Leeman, who disappeared on July 26, 1978. A Fish and Game officer singularly interested in the case had used sonar to scan areas where Leeman was thought to be, which unearthed the Pontiac, the license plate of which matched Leeman’s. State police said on Facebook, “Preliminary investigation has revealed that the vehicle may belong to Alberta Leeman, of Gorham, NH. Ms. Leeman went missing in 1978. Her disappearance is not considered suspicious.”