Divorce Between Rapper Jeezy, TV Host Jeannie Mai Is Getting Ugly
REAL NASTY
The divorce between rapper Jeezy and former The Real host, Jeannie Mai, is heating up. In new court documents filed in Fulton County Georgia, Jeezy, 46, claimed that Mai, 44 “has acted as a gatekeeper” to their one-year-old daughter, Monaco, and that coordinating co-parenting responsibilities has become “increasingly less feasible.” Mai hit back just hours later referencing a section in their pre-nup that stated, “In the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communication... shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party,” the court document said. Mai didn’t elaborate on the cheating suggestions but a rep for Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, told People that “Any claim of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins behalf are 100 percent false and he has no further statements at this time.”