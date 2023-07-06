Divorce Judge Orders Kevin Costner’s Wife to Move Out of Their Home

Read it at TMZ
Kevin Costner scored a big victory in divorce proceedings against his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, when a judge ruled Wednesday that she must vacate the pair’s lavish home by the end of the month, according to TMZ. She had previously argued that the pair’s prenuptial agreement did not give her enough time to move out—but the judge wrote that those concerns were “without merit.” The ruling is also a larger signal that the judge is likely to fully enforce the pair’s prenup, ahead of a hearing on the deal’s validity which is set for November.