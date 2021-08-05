Dixie Fire Destroys an Entire California Town, Even Melting Lamp Posts
HELLFIRE
California’s Dixie Fire has now leveled a Northern California town, leaving hundreds of homes destroyed and even melting lamp posts, The Sacramento Bee reports. First responders have worked tirelessly to evacuate residents as intense winds pushed the blaze toward the historic mountain community of Greenville faster than residents expected. “Within two hours, our town was gone,” said Teresa Clark, a Greenville resident. “We were sitting outside town about a mile away, and you could hear propane tanks just exploding.” The charred remains of homes and businesses have prompted emotional residents and lawmakers to strike a more urgent tone regarding the wildfires. “We lost Greenville tonight,” said House Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA). “We will take up the fight even harder. And more so, we got to win this, we got to stop this. We got to get DC to pay attention, we got to get Sacramento to pay attention.” The fire is the sixth largest in California’s history, and officials say it is only 35 percent contained.