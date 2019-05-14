Connecticut Mosque Fire ‘Intentionally Set,’ Says Fire Chief

A raging fire that caused considerable damage to the first and second floors of a Connecticut mosque was started on purpose, officials said. The Diyanet Mosque in New Haven was set on fire Sunday afternoon—no injuries were reported, but a man was inside the building as it went up in flames. Local authorities are now treating it as arson, with New Haven Fire Chief John Alston saying: “We’ve detected that there is intent in this fire... This was intentionally set.” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said: “A hate-fueled attack on a religious institution—any religion—is disgusting and appalling. There is no place for it in our state or our nation.” No arrests have been made; a $2,500 reward for information is being offered. The building is unsafe for inhabitants—a particular blow during the holy month of Ramadan—but some artifacts were recovered. “In this time of their season of religious worship, our hearts go out to them,” said the fire chief.