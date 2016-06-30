DJ Caught Watching Soccer on Phone

DJ Sven Vath had a lot to keep track of this past weekend at a Netherlands music festival—including the soccer game on his phone. Pictures posted to Facebook by photographer Mr. After Party show the Awakenings festival from Vath's point of view, and there’s a phone clearly sitting between his turntables, tilted up to show the UEFA game between Germany and Slovakia.

To give him the benefit of the doubt, maybe the German DJ was just pumping himself up for the performance—his country ended up winning 3 to 0.