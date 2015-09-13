Djokovic Beats Federer in 3-Hour Battle

CHEAT SHEET
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic won the U.S. Open men’s singles final after a dramatic rally against Switzerland’s Roger Federer on Sunday, earning his 10th tennis major. The matchup at Arthur Ashe Stadium began more than three hours late due to rain. Top-ranked Djokovic, 28, managed to clinch the first set 6-4 despite taking a fall in the fourth game that left him bloodied from his elbow and hand. Federer, 34, evened the second set winning 7-5, but Djokovic regained control to take the third and fourth sets 6-4. The two have played 42 times and Djokovic’s win tied the series at 21-21.