DMX’s Bright Red Casket Is Taken to His Memorial Service on a Monster Truck
‘LONG LIVE DMX’
DMX’s family and fans honored his legacy on Saturday afternoon in a way the eccentric and brash late rapper would have surely approved of. In a noisy procession, the Yonkers-born musician’s bright red casket was transported to the Brooklyn Barclays Center in the bed of a monster truck that had “Long Live DMX” written on its side. Accompanying the jacked up truck were hundreds of motorbikes, ATVS, and cars, at one point causing traffic to stop.
DMX—real name Earl Simmons—died aged 50 on April 9, days after being put on life support following a heart attack reportedly caused by a drug overdose. Hundreds of fans of the legendary hip-hop artist gathered outside the Barclays Center. Only his family and loved ones were inside the arena for a celebration of life service. His funeral service is Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast by BET and the network's YouTube channel.