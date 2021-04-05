CHEAT SHEET
DMX’s Kids Fly to New York to Visit Him in the ICU, Report Says
DMX’s children have been traveling to White Plains, New York, to visit their father in the ICU, as his condition has yet to improve, TMZ reports. The kids have to see their dad one at a time given the protocols in place at the hospital, according to the outlet. The rapper has 15 children, and it’s unclear how many have come to visit thus far.
According to TMZ, DMX remains on life support following his heart attack, which the outlet says was caused by a drug overdose. However, DMX’s lawyer has said he could not not “vouch” for those claims.