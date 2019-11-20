DNA Test Shows Hunter Biden Fathered Arkansas Baby: Report
A DNA test has confirmed that Hunter Biden is the father of an Arkansas woman’s baby, according to a Wednesday motion. The motion filed in Independence County, Ark., on behalf of the baby’s mother states the DNA test determined that Biden was the baby’s father “with scientific certainty.” The son of former Vice President Joe Biden “is not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process,” the filing states, though he has yet to publicly comment on the ruling. The paternity ruling also mentions Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, stating he “is considered by some to be the person most likely to win his party’s nomination and challenge President Trump on the ballot in 2020.”
As previously reported by The Daily Beast, the baby’s mother, Luden Alexis Roberts, filed a May petition for paternity, child support, and a request for Biden to pay health care for the child. Roberts claimed she and Biden had been in a relationship that resulted in her giving birth in August 2018. Biden denied the allegations and asked a judge to dismiss the petition—but eventually agreed to a DNA test.